Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,467 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Helmerich & Payne worth $20,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,999,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HP opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

