Helmet.insure Market Capitalization Hits $1.66 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $180,323.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.88 or 0.07104227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,250.85 or 1.00092784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00045667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003081 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,499,230 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

