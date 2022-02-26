HempCoin Market Cap Reaches $900,206.27 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $900,206.27 and approximately $120.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,041.24 or 1.00042568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00076793 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00023018 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016305 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.01 or 0.00307518 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,281,154 coins and its circulating supply is 265,146,004 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.