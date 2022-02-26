Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,161,000 after acquiring an additional 803,845 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $61,990,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $42,191,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,349.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,044,000 after acquiring an additional 540,908 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

