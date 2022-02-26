Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stake Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,345,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,402,000 after purchasing an additional 91,625 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $94,257,000. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 34.7% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,238,000 after purchasing an additional 505,951 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

