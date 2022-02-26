Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $27.65 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

