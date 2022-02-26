Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

Get Heritage NOLA Bancorp alerts:

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRGG)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers checking, savings, mobile and online banking, automated teller machines (ATMs) , and other services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, including non-owner-occupied properties and home equity lines of credit, and commercial real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.