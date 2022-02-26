Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.
Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRGG)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage NOLA Bancorp (HRGG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.