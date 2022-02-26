Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Reduced by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324,446 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,038 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,908,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

