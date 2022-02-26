Hive Price Reaches $0.95 on Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002425 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $382.55 million and $33.04 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003646 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000229 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 403,402,348 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

