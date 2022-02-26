Hocking Valley Bancshares (OTC:HCKG) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, March 2nd

Shares of Hocking Valley Bancshares Inc (OTC:HCKG – Get Rating) are set to split on Wednesday, March 2nd. The 30-29 split was announced on Wednesday, March 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of HCKG opened at $695.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $695.30. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a twelve month low of $695.00 and a twelve month high of $825.00.
