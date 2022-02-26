Homrich & Berg Acquires 5,547 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $53,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

