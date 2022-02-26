Homrich & Berg Acquires 929 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $109.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average of $113.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

