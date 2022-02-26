Homrich & Berg Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

NYSE C opened at $61.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

