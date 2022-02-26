Homrich & Berg Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,610,044,000 after purchasing an additional 646,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 451,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,653 shares of company stock worth $9,463,946. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

