Homrich & Berg Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 507,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,821,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $109.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

