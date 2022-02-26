Homrich & Berg Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after buying an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,287,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,297,000 after purchasing an additional 186,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,215,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,362,000 after purchasing an additional 133,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $369.09 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.92 and its 200 day moving average is $354.46. The stock has a market cap of $360.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,478 shares of company stock valued at $239,382,286 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

