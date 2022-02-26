Homrich & Berg Buys 1,564 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $272.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

