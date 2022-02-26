Homrich & Berg Cuts Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,712,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 395.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 376,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

