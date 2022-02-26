Homrich & Berg Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

NYSE BDX opened at $272.72 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.40 and a 200-day moving average of $252.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.