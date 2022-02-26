Homrich & Berg Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 433,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after acquiring an additional 103,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 66,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $109.57 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.89.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

