Homrich & Berg Has $1.92 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Allstate by 117,603.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 39.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $124.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.21.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

