Homrich & Berg Has $2.01 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.