Homrich & Berg Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

