Homrich & Berg Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Homrich & Berg lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,410,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,971,000 after purchasing an additional 121,692 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,753,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 617,580 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,333,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 76,709 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,008,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 949,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

