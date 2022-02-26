Homrich & Berg Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,314,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,486,000 after purchasing an additional 93,364 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 306,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 188,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 98,606 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $202.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average is $201.93. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.28 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

