Homrich & Berg Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 264,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $92.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

