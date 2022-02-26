Homrich & Berg Increases Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.30% of SLR Investment worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 404.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SLRC. Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $762.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

