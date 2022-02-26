Homrich & Berg Lowers Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Homrich & Berg cut its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,712,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 376,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

