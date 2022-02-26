Homrich & Berg Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV opened at $98.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $105.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.