Homrich & Berg Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

CL opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.99. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

