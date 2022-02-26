Homrich & Berg Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.80 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

