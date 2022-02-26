Homrich & Berg Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Homrich & Berg cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

