Homrich & Berg Sells 2,345 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

MRK stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.