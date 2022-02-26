Homrich & Berg Sells 2,494 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Homrich & Berg decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

NYSE DAL opened at $41.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 98.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

