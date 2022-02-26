Homrich & Berg Sells 868 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

AbbVie stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $150.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.60. The firm has a market cap of $264.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.