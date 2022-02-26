Homrich & Berg Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Homrich & Berg reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $212,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

GPN stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

