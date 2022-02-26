Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $188.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.16.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

