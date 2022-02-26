Hoo Token (HOO) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $98.13 million and $8.27 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

