HOPR (HOPR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $414,127.00

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOPR has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. HOPR has a market capitalization of $29.73 million and approximately $414,127.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOPR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.32 or 0.07004248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,558.99 or 0.99868729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003083 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.