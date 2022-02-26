Hord (HORD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.11 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $494,935.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.04 or 0.07098580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,969.89 or 0.99577769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00048594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,738,262 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

