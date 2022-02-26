Hord Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $672,108.00 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, Hord has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $672,108.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,702.65 or 0.06999851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,544.89 or 0.99831199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003088 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,748,130 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

