Horizon Protocol Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $109,447.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.68 or 0.07178341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,341.61 or 0.99696208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

