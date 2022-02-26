Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $929.96 Million

Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will report sales of $929.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $817.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

