Hot Cross Hits Market Cap of $21.35 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $21.35 million and $4.72 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.81 or 0.07128144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,218.81 or 0.99920213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003093 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Hot Cross Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hot Cross should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hot Cross using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.