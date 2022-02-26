Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.43. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 1,245,868 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50.
In other news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $568,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)
Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Houston American Energy (HUSA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.