Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.43. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 1,245,868 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $568,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Houston American Energy by 157.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.