HP (NYSE:HPQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the computer maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

HPQ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,404,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,046. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,516 shares of company stock worth $5,889,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

