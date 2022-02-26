Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

HTHT stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

