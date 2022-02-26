HUNT Market Capitalization Hits $87.70 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $87.70 million and approximately $123.84 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

