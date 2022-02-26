Huobi BTC Achieves Market Cap of $1.53 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $1.09 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $38,484.04 or 0.99806949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00045908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.98 or 0.06997118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,506.94 or 0.99866354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003100 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

