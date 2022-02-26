Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Tops $1.76 Million

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $2,268.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00273543 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00077884 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00084143 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

